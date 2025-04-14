Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Teyo Ramos, 35th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, performs a test run of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2025. Engine tests are crucial to the 35th Fighter Wing's mission as they ensure the aircraft’s reliability, performance and readiness for operational use, directly supporting the ability to maintain air superiority, respond to threats and contribute to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)