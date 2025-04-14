Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities [Image 3 of 3]

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Teyo Ramos, 35th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, performs a test run of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2025. Engine tests are crucial to the 35th Fighter Wing's mission as they ensure the aircraft’s reliability, performance and readiness for operational use, directly supporting the ability to maintain air superiority, respond to threats and contribute to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 8974039
    VIRIN: 250402-F-VQ736-1118
    Resolution: 7414x4943
    Size: 24.42 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

