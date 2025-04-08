40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster assigned to the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron marshals a U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto her aircraft during a joint training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 22, 2025. The event highlighted the joint forces ability to safely prepare the vehicle for rapid mobilization within a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)