40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training

U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a joint training event, which focuses on transporting a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 22, 2025. The training allowed Soldiers and Airmen the ability to come together and practice preparing a HIMARS for rapid air transport in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)