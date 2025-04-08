40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster assigned to the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron prepares to load a U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a joint training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 22, 2025. The training gave Airmen and Soldiers a chance to cooperate and work together to practice preparing the vehicle for rapid air transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 04:20
|Photo ID:
|8972257
|VIRIN:
|250322-F-BK002-1147
|Resolution:
|6263x4175
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
