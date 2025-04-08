40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster assigned to the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron marshals a U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System into the back of her aircraft during a joint training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 22, 2025. During the exercise, the vehicle was loaded onto the aircraft multiple times to give Airmen and Soldiers practice preparing it for rapid air transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 04:20
|Photo ID:
|8972259
|VIRIN:
|250322-F-BK002-1169
|Resolution:
|7289x4859
|Size:
|652.25 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
