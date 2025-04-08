Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster assigned to the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron marshals a U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System into the back of her aircraft during a joint training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 22, 2025. During the exercise, the vehicle was loaded onto the aircraft multiple times to give Airmen and Soldiers practice preparing it for rapid air transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 04:20
    Photo ID: 8972259
    VIRIN: 250322-F-BK002-1169
    Resolution: 7289x4859
    Size: 652.25 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training
    40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training
    40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training
    40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training
    40th EAS partners with Army Soldiers in HIMARS training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download