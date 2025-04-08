GAETA, Italy (April 11, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE, Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (left) discusses recently completed voyage repairs with Capt. Joshua Becker, Officer-in-Charge, USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship April 11. Penrod visited the ship to engage with the crew and conduct a ship check following the completion of regularly scheduled voyage repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 04:15
|Photo ID:
|8972249
|VIRIN:
|250411-N-OB360-9527
|Resolution:
|5724x3856
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|GAETA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSCEURAF Commodore Tours USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 4 of 4], by Ben Farone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.