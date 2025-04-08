MSCEURAF Commodore Tours USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GAETA, Italy (April 11, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE, Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa inspects a weld on a life boat stanchion aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) April 11. Penrod visited the ship to engage with the crew and conduct a ship check following the completion of regularly scheduled voyage repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone)