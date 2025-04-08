GAETA, Italy (April 11, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE, Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa inspects a weld on a life boat stanchion aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) April 11. Penrod visited the ship to engage with the crew and conduct a ship check following the completion of regularly scheduled voyage repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 04:15
|Photo ID:
|8972250
|VIRIN:
|250411-N-OB360-6242
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|GAETA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSCEURAF Commodore Tours USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 4 of 4], by Ben Farone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.