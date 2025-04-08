MSCEURAF Commodore Tours USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GAETA, Italy (April 11, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE, Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa addresses the crew of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) following an awards presentation on the ship's mess decks April 11. Penrod visited the ship to engage with the crew and conduct a ship check following the completion of regularly scheduled voyage repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone)