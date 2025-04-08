Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCEURAF Commodore Tours USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 1 of 4]

    MSCEURAF Commodore Tours USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    GAETA, ITALY

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Ben Farone 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    GAETA, Italy (April 11, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE, Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa addresses the crew of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) following an awards presentation on the ship's mess decks April 11. Penrod visited the ship to engage with the crew and conduct a ship check following the completion of regularly scheduled voyage repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone)

