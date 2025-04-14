MSCEURAF Commodore Tours USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

Photo By Ben Farone | GAETA, Italy (April 11, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE,...... read more read more Photo By Ben Farone | GAETA, Italy (April 11, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE, Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa poses for a selfie with Supply Utilityman Alex Presto aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) following an awards presentation on the ship's mess decks April 11. Penrod visited the ship to engage with the crew and conduct a ship check following the completion of regularly scheduled voyage repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone) see less | View Image Page

GAETA, Italy (April 11, 2025) – Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE, Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa visited USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) while the ship was moored pier side at Naval Support Activity Naples, Det. Gaeta, Italy April 11.



Penrod’s first stop aboard the ship was the crew’s mess decks where he held an all hands call to hear concerns from crewmembers and present a few awards prior to the ship’s scheduled underway period.



"There's no place I'd rather be on a Friday than aboard Mount Whitney, recognizing the outstanding efforts of our professional mariners," said Penrod.” I am comforted in knowing the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship is in capable hands of this blended military and civilian crew as we send you out to sea to project our nation's presence, engage with our NATO and partner nation allies, and sail through an increasingly contested maritime environment," continued Penrod.



After presenting the awards, Penrod toured various spaces aboard the ship including the main deck and engine room to inspect the efforts undertaken during Mount Whitney’s recent voyage repair. Voyage repairs are regularly scheduled maintenance periods conducted pier side to maintain and repair mission-essential equipment aboard a ship.



Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.



###