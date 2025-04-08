Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025 [Image 27 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Communications Strategy and Operations from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific, navigate to their next objective during the COMMSTRAT and Operations Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 10, 2025. COMMSTRAT Marines from across III MEF and MCIPAC participated in a cover and concealment class to improve their tactical proficiency. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 04:39
    Photo ID: 8972244
    VIRIN: 250410-M-SJ698-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by LCpl Alexander Canal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025
    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Climbing
    Tactical
    Camouflage
    OKICOMMSTRATFTX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download