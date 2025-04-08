Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Communications Strategy and Operations from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific, navigate to their next objective during the COMMSTRAT and Operations Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 10, 2025. COMMSTRAT Marines from across III MEF and MCIPAC participated in a cover and concealment class to improve their tactical proficiency. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)