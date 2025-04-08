Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola, a combat videographer with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, receives a patrol brief during the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 10, 2025. Gurrola, a California native, and COMMSTRAT Marines from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participated in urban patrolling to increase their tactical proficiency. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)
Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 04:39
Photo ID:
|8972243
VIRIN:
|250410-M-SJ698-1019
Resolution:
|4480x6720
Size:
|2.13 MB
Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
