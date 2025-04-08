Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola, a combat videographer with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, receives a patrol brief during the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 10, 2025. Gurrola, a California native, and COMMSTRAT Marines from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participated in urban patrolling to increase their tactical proficiency. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)