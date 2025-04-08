Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025 [Image 26 of 28]

    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola, a combat videographer with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, receives a patrol brief during the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 10, 2025. Gurrola, a California native, and COMMSTRAT Marines from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participated in urban patrolling to increase their tactical proficiency. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 04:39
    Photo ID: 8972243
    VIRIN: 250410-M-SJ698-1019
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by LCpl Alexander Canal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactical
    Training
    Camouflage
    OKICOMMSTRATFTX

