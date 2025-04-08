Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Simpson, left, a combat graphics specialist with 3d Marine Division, and Cpl Shayla Kuhn, a combat videographer with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, clear a room during the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 10, 2025. COMMSTRAT Marines from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participated in urban patrolling to increase their tactical proficiency. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. Simpson is a native of Arkansas and Kuhn is a native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)