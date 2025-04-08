Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025 [Image 28 of 28]

    Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Simpson, left, a combat graphics specialist with 3d Marine Division, and Cpl Shayla Kuhn, a combat videographer with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, clear a room during the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 10, 2025. COMMSTRAT Marines from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participated in urban patrolling to increase their tactical proficiency. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. Simpson is a native of Arkansas and Kuhn is a native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    VIRIN: 250410-M-SJ698-1036
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Tactical
    Room Clearing
    Training
    OKICOMMSTRATFTX

