Marines Participate in the Okinawa Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila, left, a combat graphics specialist with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev, a combat videographer with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, patrols to their objective during the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 10, 2025. COMMSTRAT Marines from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and MCIPAC participated in a cover and concealment class to improve their tactical proficiency. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing technical acumen and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable COMMSTRAT forces at the tactical level. Sotodavila is a native of Virginia and Masloboev is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)