    U.S Forces Japan Commander visits CATC Camp Fuji [Image 21 of 22]

    U.S Forces Japan Commander visits CATC Camp Fuji

    JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    United States Forces Japan

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, right, presents a challenge coin to U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christopher White, Operations Chief, Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji at Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. White was recognized for his exceptional performance of duties while assigned to Camp Fuji.

    Operations
    Live Fire
    Commander
    Readiness
    Training

