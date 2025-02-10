U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, right, presents a challenge coin to U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christopher White, Operations Chief, Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji at Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. White was recognized for his exceptional performance of duties while assigned to Camp Fuji.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8867175
|VIRIN:
|250206-M-XX000-1022
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Forces Japan Commander visits CATC Camp Fuji [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.