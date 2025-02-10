U.S Forces Japan Commander visits CATC Camp Fuji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, right, presents a challenge coin to U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christopher White, Operations Chief, Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji at Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. White was recognized for his exceptional performance of duties while assigned to Camp Fuji.