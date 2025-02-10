U.S Forces Japan Commander visits CATC Camp Fuji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, took an aerial tour of Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb 6, 2025. Jost visited Camp Fuji to engage with leaders and members assigned to the installation and to observe operations and mission readiness of Camp Fuji.