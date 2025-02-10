U.S Forces Japan Commander visits CATC Camp Fuji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, shakes hands with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Bilbo, Range Control Officer, Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji at Camp Fuji, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. Jost visited Camp Fuji to engage with leaders and members assigned to the installation and to observe operations and mission readiness of Camp Fuji.