    U.S Forces Japan Commander visits CATC Camp Fuji [Image 18 of 22]

    U.S Forces Japan Commander visits CATC Camp Fuji

    JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Forces Japan

    U.S. Marines aim downrange during a live fire exercise at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Feb. 6, 2025. The training was observed by U.S Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, during a tour of Camp Fuji. Jost visited Camp Fuji to engage with leaders and members assigned to the installation and to observe operations and mission readiness of Camp Fuji.

