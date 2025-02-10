U.S. Marines aim downrange during a live fire exercise at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Feb. 6, 2025. The training was observed by U.S Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, during a tour of Camp Fuji. Jost visited Camp Fuji to engage with leaders and members assigned to the installation and to observe operations and mission readiness of Camp Fuji.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8867172
|VIRIN:
|250206-M-XX000-1019
|Resolution:
|4706x3003
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S Forces Japan Commander visits CATC Camp Fuji [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.