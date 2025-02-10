U.S Forces Japan Commander visits CATC Camp Fuji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines aim downrange during a live fire exercise at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Feb. 6, 2025. The training was observed by U.S Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, during a tour of Camp Fuji. Jost visited Camp Fuji to engage with leaders and members assigned to the installation and to observe operations and mission readiness of Camp Fuji.