Vandenberg’s Very Own FCC Provider of the Year Award Recipient

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander (left) and U.S. Air Force Maj. Mary Gittings, 30th Force Support Squadron commander (right), presents the 2024 Family Childcare Provider of the Year award to Lizette Duran, 30th FSS family childcare provider (middle), while posing for a photo at Vandenberg Village, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025. The annual FCC award is a prestigious recognition given to outstanding family childcare providers who demonstrate exceptional dedication, hard work and commitment to providing high-quality care and education to young children in their homes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)