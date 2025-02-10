Vandenberg’s Very Own FCC Provider of the Year Award Recipient

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mary Gittings, 30th Force Support Squadron commander (far left), Col. Michael Jewell, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander (left), Carola Murdock, 30th FSS family childcare coordinator (middle), U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander (middle), Lakiesha Neal, 30th FSS child and youth services flight chief (right), and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers, SLD 30 senior enlisted airman, presents the 2024 Family Childcare Provider of the Year award to Lizette Duran, 30th FSS family childcare provider (middle), while they pose for a photo at Vandenberg Village, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025. The award considers the provider’s ability to create a nurturing environment, their engagement with children and families as well as their contributions to the childcare community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)