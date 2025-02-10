Vandenberg’s Very Own FCC Provider of the Year Award Recipient

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander (left) and U.S. Air Force Maj. Mary Gittings, 30th Force Support Squadron commander (right), presents the 2024 Family Childcare Provider of the Year award to Lizette Duran, 30th FSS family childcare provider (middle), while posing for a photo at Vandenberg Village, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025. The award is presented annually to recognize exceptional family childcare providers who demonstrate a deep commitment to the care and education of young children. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

