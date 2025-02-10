Project Manager Kody Kemerling playing the role of Secretary of the Navy James Forrestal as he received a briefing from President Truman during the “End the War with Japan” simulation at the Truman Library and Museum’s White House Decision Center in Independence on December 11, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 17:10
|Photo ID:
|8866468
|VIRIN:
|241211-O-XH798-3451
|Resolution:
|5651x3767
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI, US
This work, Kansas City District’s future leaders hit the time machine for a crucial lesson in teamwork and crisis management [Image 7 of 7], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.