The FY25 LDP class taking a group photo in the Mach White House press briefing room after finishing the “End the War with Japan” scenario at the Truman Library and Museum’s White House Decision Center in Independence on December 11, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 17:10
|Photo ID:
|8866463
|VIRIN:
|241211-O-XH798-8094
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kansas City District's future leaders hit the time machine for a crucial lesson in teamwork and crisis management [Image 7 of 7], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS