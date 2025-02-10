Kansas City District’s future leaders hit the time machine for a crucial lesson in teamwork and crisis management

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hydraulic engineer and FY25 LDP participant Micheal Mansfield as President Truman in the final briefing with his entire mach cabinet before he made the decision on how the end WWII while working the “End the War with Japan” simulation at the Truman Library and Museum’s White House Decision Center in Independence on December 11, 2024.