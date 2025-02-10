Kansas City District’s future leaders hit the time machine for a crucial lesson in teamwork and crisis management

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Environmental engineer and FY25 LDP participant Jessica Alexander as the Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson combing through her 30-plus page intelligence package before meeting with before meeting with President Truman and other cabinet members during the “End the War with Japan” simulation at the Truman Library and Museum’s White House Decision Center in Independence on December 11, 2024.