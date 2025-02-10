Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gage Babbs and Tech. Sgt. Anfernee Morgan, assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron, pose for a photo on Barksdale Air Force Base, Feb. 6, 2025. The two Defenders earned spots as cadre at the Integrated Defense Leadership Course at Youngstown Air Reserve Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)