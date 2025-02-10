Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course [Image 1 of 3]

    Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Airman Justin Moore 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron tosses a hand grenade while training at the Integrated Defense Leadership Course, Youngstown Air Reserve Base, Ohio, June 6, 2024. Small arms and munitions are two of multiple areas Tech. Sgt. Anfernee Morgan and Staff Sgt. Gage Babbs will teach while serving as cadre for the IDLC later this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 15:35
    Photo ID: 8866272
    VIRIN: 240606-F-YM635-2033
    Resolution: 4172x2776
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

