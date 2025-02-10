Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron tosses a hand grenade while training at the Integrated Defense Leadership Course, Youngstown Air Reserve Base, Ohio, June 6, 2024. Small arms and munitions are two of multiple areas Tech. Sgt. Anfernee Morgan and Staff Sgt. Gage Babbs will teach while serving as cadre for the IDLC later this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)