A U.S. Airman assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron tosses a hand grenade while training at the Integrated Defense Leadership Course, Youngstown Air Reserve Base, Ohio, June 6, 2024. Small arms and munitions are two of multiple areas Tech. Sgt. Anfernee Morgan and Staff Sgt. Gage Babbs will teach while serving as cadre for the IDLC later this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 15:35
|Photo ID:
|8866272
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-YM635-2033
|Resolution:
|4172x2776
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
