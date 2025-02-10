Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Airman Justin Moore 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gage Babbs, assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron, takes part in a combat patrol during the Integrated Defense Leadership Course at Youngstown Air Reserve Base, Ohio, June 13, 2024. Babbs and Tech. Sgt. Anfernee Morgan, also assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron, earned two of 15 cadre spots for the IDLC this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 15:35
    Photo ID: 8866273
    VIRIN: 240613-F-YM635-2269
    Resolution: 5071x3374
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course
    Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course
    Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IDLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download