Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gage Babbs, assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron, takes part in a combat patrol during the Integrated Defense Leadership Course at Youngstown Air Reserve Base, Ohio, June 13, 2024. Babbs and Tech. Sgt. Anfernee Morgan, also assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron, earned two of 15 cadre spots for the IDLC this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore)