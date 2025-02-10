Brothers in Arms: 307th Defenders selected as cadre for Integrated Defense Leadership Course

It’s no accident Tech. Sgt. Anfernee Morgan and Staff Sgt. Gage Babbs earned simultaneous cadre positions this year at the Integrated Defense Leadership Course, an Air Force Reserve Program that prepares Security Forces personnel for combat environments.

The 307th Security Forces Squadron Defenders have had each other’s backs since they served their first deployment together years ago. When Babbs sustained a serious injury during that deployment, Morgan remained at his side until help arrived and has stayed close by ever since.

“That catastrophic event helped us to create a bond, and we’ve been the best of friends since,” said Morgan. “I thought (serving as IDLC Cadre) would help us both with our career development, so we agreed to apply together.”

Morgan and Babbs will be two of 15 instructors selected from the Air Force Reserve Command.

“We’ll be going through the entire course like when we were students, but this time, it will be from the perspective of an instructor,” said Morgan.

AFRC created IDLC in 2021 to incorporate combat-stress inoculation as Defenders undergo training in combat maneuvers, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, small arms, and combat munitions.

While the cadre must learn to instruct all phases of IDLC, Morgan and Babbs will specialize in Combatives, a more recent addition to the curriculum.

“Combatives train Defenders on how to use their hands, arms, legs, feet, and head as weapons in close-quarter fighting when another weapon isn’t available,” said Morgan.

The pace of instructor training will be fast, with only six weeks to prepare for the first class of IDLC students.

Cadre service at IDLC is a six-month commitment, but Morgan and Babbs said that the time away from family and civilian jobs will be worth the effort.

“I’m looking forward to it because I can bring what I learned back to the home unit, and being an instructor will help me get better at my job,” said Babbs.

However, the toll of this sacrifice on their families and employers is not lost on them, especially since the duo has to be ready on a 60-day notice.

“My family understood when I joined the Air Force that separation would be a part of life,” said Morgan. “Both my family and my civilian employer have been very understanding because they know I serve for something bigger than myself.”

They also expressed a healthy appreciation for the responsibility and opportunity ahead.

“We get to have a direct impact on how our Defenders train, so it’s incumbent upon us to ensure everyone that comes under our instruction will benefit from it,” said Morgan.

IDLC training currently takes place at Youngstown Air Reserve Base and James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Ohio.

