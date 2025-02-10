Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Leaders visit the Roadrunner Inn during lodging tour [Image 3 of 4]

    Kirtland Leaders visit the Roadrunner Inn during lodging tour

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Leadership from the 377th Air Base Wing speak with staff members at the Roadrunner Inn during a lodging tour at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10. During the tour, leadership learned about current and future initiatives the Kirtland Inn team is implementing to improve the quality of life for Airmen and their guests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 14:59
    Photo ID: 8866207
    VIRIN: 250210-F-TV976-1179
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Kirtland Leaders visit the Roadrunner Inn during lodging tour [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kirtland AFB
    377 ABW
    Team Kirtland

