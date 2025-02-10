Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Leaders visit the Roadrunner Inn during lodging tour [Image 2 of 4]

    Kirtland Leaders visit the Roadrunner Inn during lodging tour

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Leadership from the 377th Air Base Wing learn about the new Smart Start Breakfast from staff at the Roadrunner Inn during a lodging tour at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10. The Smart Start Breakfast program provides a grab and go style complimentary breakfast for Airmen and their guests at the Roadrunner Inn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 14:59
    Photo ID: 8866206
    VIRIN: 250210-F-TV976-1037
    Resolution: 5513x3668
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, Kirtland Leaders visit the Roadrunner Inn during lodging tour [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kirtland AFB
    377 ABW
    Team Kirtland

