Kirtland Leaders visit the Roadrunner Inn during lodging tour

Leadership from the 377th Air Base Wing learn about the new Smart Start Breakfast from staff at the Roadrunner Inn during a lodging tour at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10. The Smart Start Breakfast program provides a grab and go style complimentary breakfast for Airmen and their guests at the Roadrunner Inn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 14:59
|Photo ID:
|8866206
|VIRIN:
|250210-F-TV976-1037
|Resolution:
|5513x3668
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
