Kirtland Leaders visit the Roadrunner Inn during lodging tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from the 377th Air Base Wing learn about the new Smart Start Breakfast from staff at the Roadrunner Inn during a lodging tour at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10. The Smart Start Breakfast program provides a grab and go style complimentary breakfast for Airmen and their guests at the Roadrunner Inn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)