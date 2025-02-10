Kirtland Leaders visit the Roadrunner Inn during lodging tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The newly implemented Smart Start Breakfast station awaits its next guest at the Roadrunner Inn at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10. The Smart Start Breakfast program offers Airmen and their guests a complimentary grab and go style breakfast available from 6:30-9:30 a.m. daily . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)