Kirtland Leaders visit the Roadrunner Inn during lodging tour

Leadership from the 377th Air Base Wing speak with staff members at the Roadrunner Inn during a lodging tour at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10. During the visit, leadership learned about the new Smart Start Breakfast program available to all guests of the Roadrunner Inn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)