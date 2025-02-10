ReaDy Airman: Senior Airman Joshua Lambert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, speaks to airmen on behalf of the command team before distributing the ReaDy Airman of the Week award at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 7, 2025. The ReaDy Airman of the Week award is given to airmen that display excellence and diligence in their work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)