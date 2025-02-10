ReaDy Airman: Senior Airman Joshua Lambert

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Lambert, 100th Aerospace Ground Equipment flight mobility manager, speaks to his peers after receiving the ReaDy Airman of the Week award at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 7, 2025. This award is given to airmen that display excellence and diligence in their work, performing above their level to accomplish difficult goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
