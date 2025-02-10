U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, right, speaks to Senior Airman Joshua Lambert, 100th Aerospace Ground Equipment flight mobility manager, during the presentation of his ReaDy Airman of the Week award at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 7, 2025. The ReaDy Airman of the Week award is given to airmen that display excellence and diligence in their work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 07:56
|Photo ID:
|8865464
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-WG663-7798
|Resolution:
|2998x2710
|Size:
|993.56 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ReaDy Airman: Senior Airman Joshua Lambert [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.