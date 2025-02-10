ReaDy Airman: Senior Airman Joshua Lambert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, right, speaks to Senior Airman Joshua Lambert, 100th Aerospace Ground Equipment flight mobility manager, during the presentation of his ReaDy Airman of the Week award at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 7, 2025. The ReaDy Airman of the Week award is given to airmen that display excellence and diligence in their work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)