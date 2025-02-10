Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ReaDy Airman: Senior Airman Joshua Lambert [Image 3 of 5]

    ReaDy Airman: Senior Airman Joshua Lambert

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, right, speaks to Senior Airman Joshua Lambert, 100th Aerospace Ground Equipment flight mobility manager, during the presentation of his ReaDy Airman of the Week award at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 7, 2025. The ReaDy Airman of the Week award is given to airmen that display excellence and diligence in their work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 07:56
    VIRIN: 250207-F-WG663-7798
