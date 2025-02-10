ReaDy Airman: Senior Airman Joshua Lambert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Lambert, 100th Aerospace Ground Equipment flight mobility manager, receives the ReaDy Airman of the Week award from the command team at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 7, 2025. This award is given to airmen that display excellence and diligence in their work, performing above their level to accomplish difficult goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)