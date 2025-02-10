US, Australia, and UK forces conduct joint combined operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 6, 2025) Lt. j. g. Peter Greenbaum, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), and Australian Navy Sailors guide a Zodiac Mark 2 Grand Raider general purpose inflatable boat alongside USS Benfold during multilateral operations with Australia and the United Kingdom in the South China Sea, Feb. 6. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)