    US, Australia, and UK forces Conduct Joint Combined Operations [Image 9 of 10]

    US, Australia, and UK forces Conduct Joint Combined Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 6, 2025) Lt. j. g. Peter Greenbaum, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), and Australian Navy Sailors guide a Zodiac Mark 2 Grand Raider general purpose inflatable boat toward USS Benfold during multilateral operations with Australia and the United Kingdom in the South China Sea, Feb. 6. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 05:26
    Photo ID: 8865307
    VIRIN: 250206-N-MR862-2026
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    US, Australia, and UK forces conduct joint combined operations

    Royal Navy
    Royal Australian Navy
    MH-60R
    Link Exercise

