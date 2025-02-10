US, Australia, and UK forces conduct joint combined operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 6, 2025) A Royal Australian Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during multilateral operations with Australia and the United Kingdom in the South China Sea, Feb. 6. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)