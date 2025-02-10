SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 6, 2025) Lt. j. g. Peter Greenbaum, a junior officer stationed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), climbs a ladder up the starboard side of USS Benfold during multilateral operations with Australia and the United Kingdom in the South China Sea, Feb. 6. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)
This work, US, Australia, and UK forces Conduct Joint Combined Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
