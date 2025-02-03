Marine KC-130Js hold formation flight training in Arizona

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing flies beside KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with VMGR-153, MAG-24, 1st MAW and VMGR-352, MAG-11, 3rd MAW during a formation flight training exercise near Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 25, 2025. This photo was taken from within the VMGR-152 KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)