Marine KC-130Js hold formation flight training in Arizona

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin Higgins, left, and Lance Cpl. Nikolai Flores, both loadmasters with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare for cabin depressurization during a formation flight training exercise near Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 25,, 2025. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. Higgins is a native of Florida and Flores is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)