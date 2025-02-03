Marine KC-130Js hold formation flight training in Arizona

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and VMGR-352, MAG-11, 3rd MAW bank left during a formation flight training exercise near Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 25, 2025. This photo was taken from within a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with VMGR-152, MAG-12, 1st MAW. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)