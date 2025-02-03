Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine KC-130Js hold formation flight training in Arizona [Image 6 of 6]

    Marine KC-130Js hold formation flight training in Arizona

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin Higgins, left, and Lance Cpl. Nikolai Flores, both loadmasters with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare for cabin re-pressurization during a formation flight training exercise near Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 25, 2025. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. Higgins is a native of Florida and Flores is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 07:54
    Photo ID: 8862845
    VIRIN: 250125-M-MJ417-1099
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.81 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine KC-130Js hold formation flight training in Arizona [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

