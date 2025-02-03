A C-130 Hercules III assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing sits on the flight line during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Kalaeoa Airport, Hawaii, Feb. 8, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen while focusing on increasing interoperability among U.S. and allied forces in the Pacific theater, furthering efforts to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2025 03:47
|Photo ID:
|8862835
|VIRIN:
|250208-F-KM531-2582
|Resolution:
|5117x3348
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise NEXUS FORGE 25 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.