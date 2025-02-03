Exercise NEXUS FORGE 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman hurries to catch up with a forklift during a cargo load onto a C-130 Hercules III assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing at Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii, Feb. 8, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen while focusing on increasing interoperability among U.S. and allied forces in the Pacific theater, furthering efforts to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)