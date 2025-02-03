Exercise NEXUS FORGE Alarm Red MOPP 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman stands guard in a watch tower during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 8, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen while focusing on increasing interoperability among U.S. and allied forces in the Pacific theater, furthering efforts to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)