Exercise NEXUS FORGE Alarm Red MOPP 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman practices shelter in place procedures as a simulated attack goes into effect at Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 8, 2025. During NEXUS FORGE, Citizen Airmen will encounter various injects designed to test their readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)