    Marine Forces Reserve Band leads the Super Bowl LIX Parade [Image 14 of 14]

    Marine Forces Reserve Band leads the Super Bowl LIX Parade

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    The Marine Forces Reserve Band marches through the city during the Super Bowl LIX parade, New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 8862714
    VIRIN: 250208-M-QP496-1956
    Resolution: 7018x4681
    Size: 18.97 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    New Orleans
    MARFORRES
    parade
    Band
    Marines250
    Super Bowl XVI

