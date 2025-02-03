Marine Forces Reserve Band leads the Super Bowl LIX Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Marine Forces Reserve Band marches through the city during the Super Bowl LIX parade, New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)